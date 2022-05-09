Jah Lead releases new single 'Marry Me'

Entertainment of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Ghanaian artiste, Jah Lead, born Emmanuel Essel-Ackom, has released his highly anticipated new record 'Marry Me' after teasing fans on social media. The song which is currently out on all streaming platforms was produced by Hylander Beatz.



Jah Lead's 'Marry Me' is a product of his repetitive efforts to serenade music listeners, telling authentic Ghanaian love stories and creating relatable experiences, gradually shaping up to be the artiste's fort in the music industry.



Marry Me was inspired by a friendly request to create a song that speaks to all love occasions and Jah Lead having created love songs like Lonely and Sre k3k3, knew exactly what his audience needed on this new one.



“The peak of deep rooted love, is spending the rest of your life with your partner, and marry me is an embodiment of all that emotions. That special moment where you ask your partner to move to the next stage with you,” Jah Lead explained.



The new single is accompanied by an intimate video directed by Director Tee.



“2022 would be another great year for me. I am just starting off with my first official single Marry Me, which is a highlife song and there are more to come.”



Jah Lead is currently in Europe, working on a couple of works for his debut album which might come this year or in 2023.



