Entertainment of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jackie Appiah tops Twitter trends after pictures of her mansion go viral

It appears, that popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has been basking in her glory and grasping all the cool fans after pictures of her plush mansion went viral.

Tweeps are gushing over her accomplishments, after spotting her luxurious and magnificent mansion which she has since kept away from the public.

Jackie’s display of cars, expensive vacations, shopping sprees and high-end designer outfits is no news to the public.

However, many thought they were just for showbiz purposes until they chanced upon her ‘huge palace’ with state-of-the-art pieces and décor.

While others have commended the actress for challenging the status quo and winning in a society where it is somewhat difficult for women to thrive, others have questioned the source of her wealth.

Others also believe that she is far richer than Shatta Wale, who recently belittled and labeled her a prostitute.

