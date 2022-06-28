Jackie Appiah started construction of her mansion 9 years ago - Randy Abbey

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Video of Jackie Appiah's home shock many



Jackie's source of income questioned



Randy Abbey defends popular actress



Media personality and sports administrator, Ransford Annetey Abbey, has disclosed that it took actress Jackie Appiah almost ten years to complete the construction of her mansion which many have claimed was 'sponsored' by big men.



Randy Abbey has defended the actress, whom he states has worked hard to earn the life she is currently enjoying.



He added that Jackie has other businesses that fetch her income, not just her acting roles.



This, comes after some people questioned the actress's source of income after a video of her luxurious home surfaced online, with others alleging that it was sponsored.



Reacting to this, Randy noted that, "It has taken her 10 years to do this. It is just stereotyping. Yes, there are people who do all manner of things," but not in the case of the actress.



The media personality also testified of visiting the site of Jackie's mansion some nine years ago when works had just started and the dream the actress had of making her home a beautiful haven.



"Are you saying acting is the only thing she [Jackie] does? The fact that she hasn't told you the things she does apart from acting, does not mean that's the only thing she does.



"You see that building you showed, nine years ago I was there with Samira and Jackie at the site. She started this thing ten years ago, this house. Nine years ago, I was there with Samira and her," Randy disclosed on Metro TV.



Giving further details on the luxurious mansion that has surprised many, especially the interior decor, he added that it was all Jackie Appiah's choice.



"The person that was building the house at the time was like her uncle. I don't know if he is the same person that finished the house but this is a project she started ten years ago...it is not something she started just yesterday and as for interior decor and things, it is about taste and class," said Randy Abbey.



