Jackie Appiah speaks on balancing work with family

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jackie Appiah thanks mother for years of support



Jackie says her son is now a big boy



Jackie Appiah reveals what she does when she's away from her family



Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, is grateful to her mother for helping raise her only child, Damien Agyeman, considering the demanding nature of her job which most times keep her away from home.



Jackie in her latest interview on Hammer Time to promote her movie 'Red Carpet' noted that her 16-year-old boy is all grown up.



Damien, who understands her busy schedule, sometimes joins her on set, adding that she constantly keeps in touch with her family on days when she's away.



According to the award-winning actress who has kept her son away from the public, she has a close eye on Damien, her 'independent' child.



"It has not been an easy journey but with the help of my mother, it has been easy. You know that I stay with my mother so if I travel or go on set, my mother takes care of him. I communicate with him all the time. He is now a big boy, he is in the new house now. He was there all by himself, I was just watching him through the cameras.



"He has been very understanding, he understands the nature of my job. Sometimes he comes with me on set...everything has been easy by His grace," said the celebrated actress.