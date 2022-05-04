Jackie Appiah lists a diamond watch as the most valuable gift from a fan

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian man gifts Jackie an expensive watch



Jackie Appiah explains why it is difficult accepting gifts from fans



Jackie explains how Maji Michel stopped her from using a product from a fan



Ghanaian film star, Jackie Appiah, could not believe her eyes when a male fan gifted her a diamond wristwatch worth thousands of dollars to replace her "cheap" watch which he claimed wasn't befitting for her personality.



Giving an account of how she acquired one of her most valuable gifts from a Nigerian man while on set, Jackie Appiah disclosed that for a moment, she thought it was fake until a jeweller tested and revealed the actual cost of the wristwatch that came with extra diamonds.



It took her months to finally wear the watch just because she was scared.



The award-winning actress explained that accepting gifts from fans doesn't come easy especially when you don't know their true intention, whether good or bad adding that her colleague, Majid Michel once stopped her from using makeup products a fan gifted her.



Speaking in an interview with Hammer Nti monitored by GhanaWeb, she stated that "It is nice and also scary at the same time because you don't know if the gift is coming from someone good or bad...onetime a fan (male) saw the watch I was wearing and wasn't impressed so he gifted me a very very expensive watch. I didn't understand. In fact, I hadn't seen that type before and for a moment I thought it was fake.





"I didn't wear the watch, I was afraid. When we came to Accra, I sent it to a jewellery shop to test the diamonds and it was real diamonds. When I travelled abroad, I put that watch in my bag and took it to a jewellery shop. I hadn't still worn it. They told me it was a very expensive watch, the person had even bought extra diamonds on it. I was still scared to wear it because I didn't understand why he could gift me that expensive watch. When I found the price of the watch, I screamed Jesus!"



Jackie at this moment was contemplating wearing the watch or giving it out since it was worth millions of cedis. She said: "I was still afraid to wear it and so I gave it to a friend to wear for some time. After one month nothing happened so I took my watch back and started wearing it. I still have that watch to date (laughs)."