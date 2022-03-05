Jackie Appiah has sued Shatta Wale - Abena Moet claims

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Entertainment pundit, Abena Moet, has divulged on radio that Jackie Appiah has sued Shatta Wale for defamation.
According to Abena, Jackie’s silence was because she was entirely ignoring the Dancehall artiste’s statement so she could take him on at court.
“Because Jackie wasn’t addressing Shatta Wale’s claims, we thought that was it. Apparently, Jackie Appiah has sued Shatta Wale. How can you say someone is a prostitute, that's someone's mother.
“What if her child opens Instagram. What do you want the child to say? ‘Mum are you really a prostitute?” she said on Neat FM.
A few weeks ago, Dancehall musician Shatta Wale dragged celebrated actress, Jackie Appiah, in the mud by levelling sexual allegations against her.
He claimed that Jackie gained her wealth by sleeping with big men. His statement was hugely condemned, however, the accused never responded.
While it is unclear what triggered his outburst, Shatta Wale referenced Jackie Appiah to a comment she made during the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. He could not fathom why Jackie expressed an opposition view on his suggestion that the government should pay creative persons to sensitize the general public about the disease.
Meanwhile, Shatta Wale, on Wednesday, flew to the United States of America for his Deeper than Blood (DTB) music tour which was announced earlier this year.