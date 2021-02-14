Entertainment of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Van Vicker, others at Eddie Nartey's wife one-week celebration

play videoSome stars at the one-week celebration of Eddie Nartey's wife

A couple of weeks ago, Actor Eddie Nartey confirmed the demise of his wife on Instagram to his fans and followers.



On Saturday, 13th February, 2021, the family of the late Vida Nartey marked one-week after her passing.



Despite the restriction placed on social gathering due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic, most of his colleagues and celebrity friends were present to commiserate with him.



The likes of Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kalybos, Van Vicker, Gloria Sarfo, Vicky Zugah and many others were all present to show him love and console him in this difficult and challenging moment of his life.



Watch the video below:



