J Sunset spells out what being romantic means to every woman

Entertainment of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: OneplayAfrica

What does being romantic mean to a Ghanaian woman? J Sunset, a skilled musician is to give out a detailed playbook on what qualifies as romantic for every woman in his incoming single, Heaven.



Is it just hug and kisses or being able to spend money on her, or being able to take her on trips? Heaven will answer all the questions that bothers men all around the world. Heaven is a love song that will also praise the special women in each man’s life. It will also show their purest appreciation for all women do for the men they love, as he goes on to promise her Heaven on Earth.



Under the auspices of Figures Entertainment, J Sunset promises to serve Ghanaians with the beautiful masterpiece in the middle of March, which he hopes changes the perspective of Love to both his male and female listeners.



J Sunset stressed that “I know the women are going to enjoy it, because it’s a song for the ladies, of course my fellow men are also going to enjoy this one, more reason why the guys need to listen to it because there are a few elements in there that men can pick a few tricks from”.



The message of the music aside, J Sunset is a young Ghanaian singer who hopes to tip the balance of the African music scene with his well-produced music pieces; having dedicated time to study the dynamism of the music industry and polishing his craft.