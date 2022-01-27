Its unbelievable and overwhelming – Black Sherif acknowledges fans

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: etvghana.com

19-year-old rapper and songwriter, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, better known as Black Sherif in the entertainment circles, has acknowledged and appreciated the support his fans and Ghanaians have shown him since the start of his music career.



The rapper who was also a student of the University of Professional Studies in Accra some weeks ago announced on his social media handles that he had halted his studies at the school and applied for a different school.



In a recent post, he also announced his readiness for school in the coming weeks.



His appreciative tweet to his fans suggests the ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker will be taking a long break from music when he resumes school.



“I can only be proud of how much we’ve done as a movement. I love you guys so much. It’s unbelievable and overwhelming cause why do I wake up every day to see people rooting for me and sending me messages of encouragement all day. I love you guys. And as promised, ‘22 we para!” the post read.





