‘Its payback time’ – Nigerians react to Black Stars’ ‘dumsor’ training

Nigerians on social media happy with Black Stars’ ‘dumsor’ training



Black Stars experience Nigeria’s version of ‘dumsor’ during training



Black Stars to face off Super Eagles, Tuesday, March 29, 2022



Scores of Nigerians on social media have expressed content regarding how the Black Stars trained in the dark ahead of their match on March 29, 2022.



On Tuesday, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, are expected to host the Black Stars of Ghana, in the second leg of the World Cup play-offs in Abuja.



But reports confirmed that a training session by the Black Stars on Monday evening in Nigeria was interrupted by five brief power cuts.



The intermittent power disruptions, per reports, brought the training session of the senior national team to a halt.



Chancing on videos of the Black Stars training on a dark pitch, some Nigerians have since been spotted jubilating online.



To them, there was a plot to destabilize the Super Eagles by making them jump off a steep ladder at the Kumasi airport, hence, it is only fair that the Black Stars trained without lights at the Abuja stadium.



This was contained in a series of Nigerian blogs on social media.



Meanwhile, a Nigerian journalist, Eyitope Kuteyi, who spoke on JoyFM’s NewsNight has dismissed claims that the power outage was a sabotage of the Black Stars training session.



“If we’re trying to retaliate, then definitely it won’t be from the NEPA angle. It won’t be from the light angle. It will be from the airport angle. [It was] so beautiful when the Black Stars of Ghana arrived in Nigeria this afternoon. The players didn’t have to come down through the aircraft the way Super Eagles came down from the aircraft. So I don’t think that’s retaliation. It’s something that we’re used to in Nigeria, but I can assure you that tomorrow it won’t be like that. So it’s not a form of retaliation. Trust me on that”, he explained.



