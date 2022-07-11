You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 11Article 1579709

Entertainment of Monday, 11 July 2022

It will be a reality one day - Gambo reacts to BET Award ‘dream’

Ghanaian Rapper, Gambo Ghanaian Rapper, Gambo

Rapper Gambo is keen on winning a BET Award.

His ambitious dream was once again confirmed when he reacted to a dream narrated by one social media influencer on Twitter.

The influencer, Neba Sark claimed he dreamt about Gambo winning a BET Award.

In the reported dream, Gambo picked the award and was returning to Ghana to meet a crowd gathered at the Kotoka International Airport.

After narrating the dream, Gambo responded to his tweet expressing hope that the dream will not remain a dream.

“This dream would be a reality one day. Bookmark,” he tweeted

