It wasn’t easy after a lady broke my heart - Dr. Afriyie Akoto

The flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. A Afriyie Akoto has disclosed that he suffered a heartbreak from a lady during his young age as a man.



He believes that one hasn't truly matured unless they've undergone that specific experience, as it's a fundamental part of the adult experience for everyone.



The former Minister of Food and Agriculture revealed that he experienced heartbreak from a lady many years ago, which was particularly challenging for him as a young man who had not yet settled down for marriage.



Speaking in an interview with Starr FM on the Starr Chat show which GhanaWeb, Dr. Afriyie Akoto emphasized that it is normal for a man to suffer heartbreak because it is part of the maturity process for an individual.



During the interview hosted by veteran broadcaster Bola Ray, this is how the conversation panned out with Dr. Afriyie Akoto.



Bola Ray: Have you suffered a heartbreak? Like a girl breaking your heart, did you go through that?



Dr. Afriyie Akoto: Everybody goes through that, don’t tell me you didn’t.



Bola Ray: How did you take that?



Dr. Afriyie Akoto: Well, very hard.



Bola Ray: Is the lady still around?



Dr. Akoto Afriyie: This happened many years ago so I've moved on.



Bola Ray: So what would you tell young men going through this phase?



Dr. Akoto Afriyie: They shouldn’t worry it's part of life. If you don’t go through those kinds of experiences then it means you’re still not mature.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto hopes to become the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party as he contests against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and former legislator Francis Addai Nimo.



The NPP primaries is slated for November 4, 2023.



Watch the video below





You are still not matured as a young man if you haven’t gone through heartbreaks - Dr Afriyie Akoto#StarraChat w/ @TheRealBolaRay pic.twitter.com/3uJVKQVbfm