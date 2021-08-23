‘It was simply a holy kiss’ – Ola Michael defends Anglican priest

Entertainment of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Michael Ola said the Bible permits Christians to greet each other with a ‘holy kiss’



• He said the Anglican priest did nothing wrong by kissing the three female students



• Rev. Father Obeng Larbi was lambasted for kissing some female students in front of his congregation





Entertainment pundit cum radio presenter, Michael Ola, has defended Rev. Father Balthazzar Obeng Larbi after he was criticized for kissing some three young girls in the full glare of the congregation at St. Monica’s College of Education.



He said the bible permits Christians to give one another a holy kiss adding that it was exactly what the Anglican priest displayed in front of the congregation.



One can recall that scores of individuals including pastors have condemned the Reverend Father after a video of himself kissing the three girls went viral.



It is the case that some critics have even suggested that Anglican priest be made face the full rigorous of the law.



But sharing his opinion on the matter, the popular radio presenter during a discussion on Peace FM said;



“There was no evil intent behind what the Rev Father did. He was giving them the holy kiss prescribed by the bible. He is a Christian, a Most Rev Father, he also doubles as a lawyer so he knows his right from wrong. He didn’t touch the breasts of the three students he kissed.”



“The bible permits humans to greet each other with a holy kiss. It’s not the type of kiss lovers share. I’m referring to a kiss between people who are not involved in any form of intimate relationship. Even when Judas was about to betray Jesus in the bible, he gave him a holy kiss. When paul met his disciples, he gave them a holy kiss,” he added.



When asked why the Anglican Church condemned the act if indeed the bible approved of it, Ola maintained that the church acted out of public pressure.



“The church condemned the bishop’s act because of the public uproar. He is a man of God and the girls involved were not coerced. They felt the pressure and they had to act,” he stated.



