It was harsh, disappointing - Addi Self on how Shatta Wale announced their separation

Addi Self, a former member of the SM Millitants, has opened up about how disappointed he felt in his former boss in regards to the announcement of his exist from Shatta Movement.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment, he maintained that his record label boss could have done better instead of bursting out in anger on social media.



"I felt bad, I am a human being, I have feelings and so I felt really bad and disappointed about how it came out because if I have to leave, it could have been a simple Press Release and the fans and everybody will know that Addi Self is no longer with Shatta Movement but it was in a harsh way. It was crazy.



"I had to be strong within myself and tell my fans that we should pick up the pieces and so many Shatta Movement fans still love me and are following the thing. It keeps me going...a lot of people followed me," he said.



Addi Self showered praise on Shatta Wale for giving him a bigger platform to launch his music career and also recording hit songs with him.



He told GhanaWeb that he will forever be grateful to Shatta despite their previous bad blood.



"I am grateful youth and a very trying youth coming up and I appreciate every little thing somebody does for me. I will just ignore the bad things and focus on the good. I feel like Shatta Movement has tried for me...I don't have to overlook that and badmouth him. I just have to be grateful and that is how Addi Self is," he said.



Shatta Wale in May 2020 publicly announced that he had sacked his Shatta Movement Millitants who allegedly rode on him to stardom. Sharing his side of the story, Shatta whose relationship with his boys had gone sour explained that they broke the loyalty code.



The messy separation witnessed some of the Millitants also levelling allegations against the Dancehall singer.







