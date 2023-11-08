It was brutal! – Funny Face shares a harrowing experience of how he battled mental health issues

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Popular Ghanaian comic actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, also known as Funny Face, has opened up about the harrowing experience he went through when he was battling with mental health issues.



According to his narration, it was a difficult moment for him when he was struggling with issues that affected his mental health negatively.



The comic actor stated that he did not discuss the issues with anyone but that he kept pondering over them all the time.



He advised members of the general public to share their problems with friends and loved ones when they are depressed with certain issues.



“That is what is killing people. When you go through anything, talk to somebody. If you don’t understand anything do so. It happened to me and I did not talk to anyone, I was bottling it up. It is like shaking a bottle containing a liquid substance [ like champagne] for some time and you open it and it pops up. So that’s what happened to me. Assuming I spoke to somebody about what I was going through, I would have been helped earlier.



“This was three years ago. This thing that we are sitting here and taking for granted is not a funny thing. All shall pass but it didn’t pass then, it was brutal.” he said while speaking in an interview with Giovanni Caleb on Showbiz 360 aired on TV3 and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Funny Face further added that some individuals who are battling with mental health issues have reached out to him on social media for help and how they can handle it.



He stressed the need for mental health issues to be treated as an urgent matter to safeguard lives.



“People send me messages that ‘they are going through a lot’ so help me. I tell them to go through it because it is their turn. I have been through mine so they should go through theirs, they will survive it, but if they don’t then they should greet the ancestors by the cemetery for me.”



Funny Face has been a victim of mental health issues and players in the entertainment industry were concerned about his situation.



It appears he is gradually recovering as time goes on.



