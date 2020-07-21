Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

'It was as a result of anger' – Kafui Danku makes u-turn after embarrassing Leila Djansi

Leila Djansi (R) and Kafui Danku

Earlier on, Ghbase.com shared a story about Kafui Danku calling movie producer, Leila Djansi out for spreading childish lies about her to people because she refused to give her some thousands of dollars.



In that post, Kafui jumped to her personal Facebook wall to slam Leila after attempts to reach her on phone failed and warned people to be careful of Leila.



Kafui Danku’s blood has now cooled down and is on Social media again begging all those who shared her earlier bashing of Leila to delete the post because she’s regretted bringing the issue on Social media.



Of course, Kafui doesn’t have that ‘Shatta Wale’ kinda brand so it was surprising that she had the guts to actually call Leila Djansi out in such manner and even told people to be careful of her.



At the time of this publication, Leila had not reacted to Kafui’s rants and its surprising knowing that, Leila doesn’t have that temperament to keep quiet about such a thing.



Read the full post below:



"I lack words to express how I feel about what my earlier post has generated, The only remorse I have now is posting on social media…. just because my first call wasn’t answered. I should have kept calling, the post was unnecessary. I never thought my emotions could control me to taking such action, to those who called and sent messages, thank you for your concern.



I regret posting on social media and this would not happen again. I will make efforts to resolve the differences… I would appreciate people who shared to kindly delete or take down the post since it was as a result of anger. I wish I could turn back the hands of time. I APOLOGIZE."

