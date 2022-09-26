It was a near death experience – Kofi Adomah speaks for first time about attack on him

Entertainment of Monday, 26 September 2022

Media personality, Kofi Adomah of Angel Broadcasting Network, has spoken for the first time about an attack that left him with multiple injuries last moth.



On his return to the screens, whiles hosting a programme on his personal YouTube channel, Kofi TV, on September 25, 2022; he addressed well-wishers who continued to check on him during his absence.



“I have missed you all a lot, many of you keep calling asking how I am faring. By God’s grace I am well, God is with us. Life’s journey entails downfalls, if it spills, you collect it again and soldier on, that is life.



“It is true that I had a serious attack, speaking about it is unpalatable and it reminds me how close I came to death. When it happened, with the police and some well wishers coming to me at home, I always listened attentively to them,” he said.



He added that it was scary to the extent that if he had died, that would effectively had been how his funeral would have taken place, So, it gave me an awakening and made me alert to keep my steps calculated. I am well and the remaining is in the hands of the police.”



Attack at Agbogba



Kofi narrowly escaped death from an attack by some unknown assailants at Agbogba, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region, where he was attacked with sharp objects and was nearly set ablaze, Angefmlonline.com reports.



The incident occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022, while he was driving on the Agbogba-Kwabenya road within the Ga East Municipality on his way from his Kuntunse residence.



He managed to escape from the hands of the perpetrators into a nearby shop where he was provided protection before being rushed to the hospital for treatment.



