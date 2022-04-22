It took me four years to make ‘Son of Jacob’ album – Kwesi Arthur

Entertainment of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian music sensation, Kwesi Arthur, has finally released his highly anticipated body of work dubbed ‘Son of Jacob’.



Following its release on April 22, the album became the number one trending topic on social media.



Kwesi Arthur among several things has disclosed that it took him approximately four years to create the masterpiece.



He also disclosed that different songs were made in different parts of the world, which brought about a different twist to all fifteen (15) records on the album.



Speaking at a private listening of the album ahead of its official release, Kwesi said; “from 2018 till now. I recorded ‘Animal’ in 2021. We recorded ‘SIlver Spoon’. From 2018 till now, so it’s been four years. All these years played a part in making the project what it is.



“If I had released it two years ago, we wouldn’t have ‘Animal’, we wouldn’t have ‘Silver Spoon’.



On his favorite songs on the album, he said ‘Silver Spoon’ and ‘Traumatized’, explaining that “‘Silver Spoon’ is personal.”



Listen to the full album here: https://platoon.lnk.to/son-of-jacob