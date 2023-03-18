It takes me 10 minutes to write my hit songs – Lasmid

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Friday Night’ hitmaker, Nathaniel Owusu popularly referred to as Lasmid has revealed that the vibes at the time of writing a song will determine how quickly you will be able to finish.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Lasmid said sometimes it can take him as quick as 10 minutes or as long as 3 months to finish writing a song.



He remarked “Sometimes I can be there for about 3 months and the kind of song that I want to write has not to been done to its logical conclusion.



“I will say that sometimes I can be there and within let’s say 10 minutes I would have finished composing a song or let’s say within 10 minutes I’ll be done with it,” he added.



“As for music composition and writing that’s how it is, so you can’t determine how quickly you can be able to write the song you desire to do,” he said on Property Radio’s Showbiz program.



Lasmid explained, “Because sometimes you want to do it as quickly as possible but the vibes might not be coming but maybe in about 3 months’ time before the vibes will come”.