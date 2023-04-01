It takes a man of strong mind to 'control' in-laws who pressurise wife for grandchildren – Smart

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Women are often to blame by society when things go wrong in relationships or marriages. They are mostly blamed when husbands cheat on them and a childless marriage over time is no exception.



These women, oftentimes are left to go through the ordeal of putting up with the judging eyes of society for every action or move they make.



Thus, media consultant, Smart Takyi Nixon is of the view that it only takes strong-minded or willed men to defend their partners from the pressures of childbirth from family members.



Smart submitted this when he was speaking to Paula Amma Broni, the host of Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV.



He also added that it is the actions of two people that put a woman into the state of pregnancy hence, the onus does not fall only on the woman for fruits of the womb.



“Our families are designed in such a way that, whenever people get married. At the end of the day, people have this mindset that the moment I am expecting something from your family or from the couple and I am not getting it, the first intent is to change the woman and not to change the man. The pressure is that oh, she is not fertile enough. Ewe should have a background check on her family. We should have asked more questions. Do you know whether she has done any abortions? And so, there is too much of expectations, especially on the side of the woman.



“And I’ve always maintained this position that, it takes a man of a strong mind to stand and tell his own parents in the face that stop the noise, stop putting the woman through that pressure because there are things in life you just can’t control. And it is also one of the hardest truths that people cannot accept," Smart Takyi said on Moans & Cuddles.



Watch the interview below:











ABJ/KPE