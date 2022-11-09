It takes $100 to fill a fuel tank - Juliet Ibrahim ‘wails’ over Ghana’s high cost of living

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has bitterly lamented about Ghana’s economic crisis, which according to her, is getting out of hand.



The Liberian actress, who is based in Ghana, has declared the country as currently the most expensive in West Africa.



In a series of posts on Twitter, Juliet Ibrahim said it has gotten to the point where citizens have been hit with exorbitant fuel price increments, adding that it currently costs about $100, which is equivalent to GHC1,400, to fill a tank which lasts for just 5-7 days.



“Ghana is officially the most expensive West African country right now! No joke! Someone driving a car of 3.0 / 3.5 fills their fuel tank to use within 5-7 days with fuel worth 1300/1400 cedis.



Currently, $100 = 1,400 cedis. Even in USA, to fuel the same type of car can and will NEVER cost that much! Yet we are all going through the same economic crisis. $100 = 1400 cedis



1400 cedis = 72,000 Naira…Is there any Nigerian on my timeline that spends 72,000 Naira to fuel his car and use for a period of 5-7 days? Let’s have this discussion and make it make sense to me oo,” she stated.



Juliet, however, established that the only means by which the crisis can be eased a bit is for Ghanaians to resort to multiple streams of income.



“I pray we all can survive this and double up our hustle oo. Because looks like things aren’t going to go back to normal. This is the time to strategize and focus on multiple streams of income.”



Meanwhile, more and more Ghanaian celebrities have bemoaned the high cost of living in the country.



It is the case that some celebrities who campaigned for the ruling NPP during the 2020 general elections have expressed disappointment in the government over the country’s growing economic hardships.



I pray we all can survive this and double up our hustle oo. Because looks like things aren’t going to go back to normal. This is the time to strategize and focus on multiple streams of income… — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 8, 2022

This is not a political post. Everyone’s affected and talking about our concerns / worries only helps one stay sane. Thanks — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 8, 2022

