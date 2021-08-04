It shocks me that Ghanaians still believe politicians - Kwesi Arthur

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: Daryl Tetteh

Ghanaian hip hop and afrobeat artiste, Kwesi Arthur has expressed disappointment in some Ghanaians who continue to praise politicians despite little progress made by the country.



Kwesi Arthur is concerned Ghanaians appears to have too much trust in politicians who in his wisdom consistently disappoint Ghanaians.



As he revealed other parts of his life on Hot Quiz with DarylTwostepz, he disclosed that a lot of things baffle him when it comes to Ghanaians.



"How Ghanaians still follow politicians despite they continuously lying to us is surprisingly shocking" he said



In his verse on a song titled "On the streets" Kwesi Arthur took on some Ghanaians who he claims follow politicians blindly.



"Most of the things I say lyrically are true " he stated when the host asked him about the validity of his verse in the song with Kweku Smoke



Watch the interview below







