‘It seems nothing can stop men from loving their boyfriends’ – Yvonne Nelson tackles gay men

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Yvonne Nelson seems worried about the increasing rate of gay men in the country



• According to Yvonne, gay men are snatching women’s husbands and boyfriends



• She said the trend has become predominant at a time where a lot of women have gone through body enhancement procedures



Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has bemoaned the surge of homosexuality among men these days.



Describing the trend as increasingly overwhelming, Yvonne has expressed shock that the practice is happening at a time where most women have taken the pain to enhance their bodies.



She said men these days, will rather choose their gay partners over the millions of beautiful-looking women in the country.



What seems to intrigue Yvonne the most is how gay men are able to snatch women’s boyfriends’ despite their attractive looking feminine features.



“A time when plastic surgery is very common, I mean women look like dolls these days…BUT…STILL…, our men love their boyfriends,” she wrote on Twitter.



It can be recalled that scores of Ghanaians on the other hand have defended the rights of homosexuals in the country.



The likes of Sister Derby, Wanlov the Kubolor, Lydia Forson and many others have taken to social media to condemn the anti-LGBT bill which has currently been laid before parliament.



Read Yvonne Nelson’s post below:





