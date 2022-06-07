It’s wrong to go through your partners phone without permission – Lady advises

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

CEO of Esm_touch, Esther Serwaa, has advised couples against secretly going through their partner's phones.



According to her, cheating is unacceptable and unhealthy in every relationship and should not be tolerated, but condemns anyone going through their partner's phone with no permission to confirm their cheating.



She believes communication is very key in every relationship, as it makes it possible for couples to talk about everything and know their likes and dislikes.



She disclosed that a relationship deprived of communication can result in either of the partners cheating which is wrong.



In an interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.TV Ghana’s Girl Vibes, she stated, “When there is a lack of communication, it can cause your partner to go through your phone, and it’s wrong to go through your partner’s phone to find out if he or she is cheating.”



Personally, she believes the phone is personal property and taking the phone to fish out information will only get you hurt.



“Some people will say, what I don’t know won’t kill me so even if he or she is cheating, it’s best for you not to know about it. Just let them do it in private,” she said.