It’s worthless to honour legends after they are dead and gone – Amakye Dede

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Legendary singer cum songwriter, Abrantie Amakye Dede has opined that it is worthless to honour people for their achievements only after they are dead.



According to one of Ghana’s premier highlife artists popularly referred to as “Iron Boy”, legends in the country must be rewarded and celebrated accordingly when they are alive.



“As humans, if you have a way to honour somebody for their achievement, you have to do that when the person is still alive," he disclosed on Kessben TV.



“But when you wait till the person dies and after the person’s death you decide to reward them, I feel that it is of no worthy value to the person,” he added as seen by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com.



“So if we have any form of recognition to honour our legends, it is this time that we’re alive and not dead that we ought to be celebrated and rewarded accordingly,” he stated.



Abrantie continued “...we have done a lot of good things for the country but we don’t see it like that because I don’t see anything like that happening currently”.