It’s worrying female artistes don’t get enough airplay – MzVee complains

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer, Afropop, dancehall, and R&B artiste MzVee born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda says it’s worrying that female artistes enjoy limited airplay.



She says she cannot point out what the reason could be compared to their male counterparts who are always given unlimited airplay by various media houses



MzVee was speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM when she pointed out this reason.



To her, since female artistes are not many, it will be imperative for them to get the needed airplay to keep them afloat and influential in the industry.



“This thing has been discussed so many times, and some people don’t want to accept the fact that it is what it is. Talking about airplay, for example, we already do not have a lot of females in the industry; we are very few and do not get enough airplay.



Some do well to play our songs, but the male artiste dominates,” she said.