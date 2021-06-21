It’s worrying Ghanaian musicians have abandoned Shatta Wale – Daakyehene

Entertainment of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Award-winning broadcast journalist and gospel musician, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, has said it is worrying that Ghanaian musicians have abandoned dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale after he clashed with entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo on Accra-based UTV last week.



The clash was after Arnold told the self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’ he was a confused and inconsistent artiste in Ghana.



But Daakyehene, who believes Shatta Wale was not treated fairly, indicated that the musicians in the country should have risen to show support to their fellow musician.



Speaking as a panel member on Power Entertainment Show hosted by Agyeman Nie on Power 97.9 FM, Daakyehene suggested some musicians may face the same issue and their silence today may fight against them tomorrow.



“I am sad by the silence of musicians in the country to leave Shatta to his fate to fight his own battle and they shouldn’t forget that it may be them the next time,” he said.



Daakyehene revealed that the use of the word confused and inconsistent by Arnold may affect Shatta Wale’s brand.



“In my opinion, I believe Shatta should have sought legal advice because that statement by Arnold can make him lose an endorsement deal,” Daakyehene added.



Daakyehene explained further that he is empathising with Shatta because he feels the pain and struggles of musicians before reaching the top only for a bad comment by a pundit to ruin their career.



It will be recalled that Shatta Wale recently came under heavy criticism over statements he made during his State of the Industry Address weeks ago.



He said in that address that, he had a meeting with major record labels in the United States and he got stunned when they kept asking what genre of music Ghanaians do. But during the address, he didn’t state whether he mentioned high life music to them as the genre of music Ghanaians are known for.



That and other aspects of the address got Arnold to throw some jabs at Shatta Wale, calling him a confused artiste.



When they appeared on UTV, Shatta Wale said he deserved an apology from Arnold because he criticised him wrongly.



According to him, the unique genre which he is angling for is an umbrella term for all the musical genres present in the country. A musical passport on which all musicians in the country can travel.