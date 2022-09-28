It’s unfair for Ghanaians to compare themselves to Nigerians - Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has said it is unfair for Ghanaians to compare themselves to Nigerians when they are blessed with the needed support to grow.



Speaking on TV3, the ‘Bue Kwan Ma Me’ artiste mentioned that the rich men in Nigeria support talents and nurture them to grow while artistes in Ghana are left to their faiths.



“I kinda have a problem with the way we see things. Let's take it that, fifty-four countries in Africa, Nigeria was first, if Ghana was third, what happens? The problem is comparing ourselves, how Nigerians are doing better, and all that.



“Apart from having people invest in their crafts, we don't have the same here. The rich men in Ghana don't help us. The rich men in Nigeria help the act. Look at this stage of my career, I still struggle with funding to do my album,” he said.



He also stated that should the rich men in the country identify the different artistes in need of assistance, this could bridge the gap between the two countries.



“Why is it that we don't see the potential they invest in skills and crafts as a country? Yet we want results, you understand. We need to identify who has what skill, who needs an investment, who needs that push, and what can we do here.



“If you put all of this together and you are expecting people to do things in their little, little, little corners, then you expect boom, success, it's not possible. You don't take somebody’s results and you don't bring them home to come and compare. Eii…don’t do that,” he said speaking Twi.



