It’s time to grow and put your house in order – Akrobeto tells Shatta Wale

Actor Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto has advised his colleague, Shatta Wale to take lessons from what has happened to him.



According to him, it’s high time Shatta Wale takes stock of his life and puts things right.



Akrobeto who was speaking on the recent development that has led Shatta Wale to the Ankaful prisons noted that it’s imperative for all entertainers to take a cue from what has happened to Shatta Wale.



Akrobeto indicated that it’s high time celebrities live lives that can be emulated and not be wayward because they are looked up to by the youth.



“What do you want to warrant what you did. Why will you say you have been shot when you know clearly that you have not been shot? What kind of trending were you looking for? Even Michael Jackson is dead.



When you come back from remand, you have to be conscious and put your house in order. No one is above the law in Ghana so when you are at fault, the law will deal with you. Owusu Bempah who is a Pastor was arrested, Kwaw Kese was arrested for smoking weed and he was begging. So you should come to the realization that you are not above the laws of the country,” he said on the Real News.



Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been remanded together with three of his team members to reappear before court on October 26.



The four have been charged with publishing fake news and causing fear and panic after they claimed Shatta Wale was shot by some unknown assailants; something that proved to be a hoax.





