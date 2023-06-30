'It’s stupidity to claim entertainment pundits have nothing better to do' – Arnold

Entertainment of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Renowned showbiz personality, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has described as stupid and absurd, the perception that entertainment pundits have nothing better to do with their lives.



According to the showbiz critic, entertainment pundits are resource persons invited on radio and TV based on their experience and expertise, just like any other respected profession.



“Those saying that entertainment pundits have nothing better doing with their lives so they just go sit and express their opinion have low IQ. It’s like saying that the seasoned sports pundits who sit on radio or TV to discuss issues relating to sports have nothing better doing with their lives.



“It’s just like when resource persons and political pundits sit on radio and TV to discuss political issues then you say they have nothing better doing. If entertainment pundits are invited for a show based on their experience and the kind of work they do and you say they have nothing better doing what kind of stupidity is that,” he fumed in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



He added, that each profession has got a role to play in contributing to crucial matters in the country.





"What they fail to realize is that in the ecosystem that we find ourselves, everyone has got their part that they play and we don’t sit there as empty heads," he added.