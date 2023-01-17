It’s spiritually unwise to hire dancing pallbearers – Ajagurajah fumes over ‘display of idiocy’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah of the Ajagurajah Movement has scolded pallbearers and persons who hire their services, establishing that what has been termed a flamboyant coffin-carrying dance is rather absurd.



The founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach in an interview with Kwaku Manu stated that the dead should be treated with reverence as they transition to the other world instead of turning such an occasion into a platform for the display of dance moves.



“You see families hire people to dance with the coffin while the corpse lies in it; that’s nonsensical,” Ajagurajah fumed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb. “It’s shed stupidity. You see people dancing all over; you’re mad. They have no idea how things work in the spiritual realm.”



In his submission, the preacher cited how kings, chiefs, priests, and other dignitaries are buried as well as how their funerals are held asking why dancing pallbearers are not hired even when they could afford it. He argued that it was imperative to observe the final funeral rite with decorum.



“Have you ever seen people dance with the corpse of pastors, chiefs… Which prominent person’s corpse was treated in that manner?” he asked. “Did that happen to TB Josuah, Mills, Amissah Arthur, JJ Rawlings? You’re not sensible. You don’t joke with a corpse.”



Meanwhile, Ajagurajah mentioned that persons who have abandoned the tombs of their parents by refusing to either visit and lay wreaths every year or ensure the tomb is in good shape will never prosper in life.



“The Bible says honour your father and mother; it didn’t say only when they are alive,” he argued. “Where their tombs are become their places of abode and should be treated with dignity.”