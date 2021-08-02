‘It’s sad, disheartening’ – Adjetey Anang reacts to growing rate of Ghanaian celebrity divorces

Entertainment of Monday, 2 August 2021

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang has described as heartbreaking the rate at which Ghanaian celebrity marriages have been falling on rocks lately.



The issue of failed marriages among Ghanaian celebrities in recent times has been an issue of major concern as many 'power couples' have parted ways after several years of union.



In recent times the country has witnessed the blow from divorce cases among prominent celebrities including; Joyce blessing and Dave Joy, Obaapa Christy and Pastor Hammond, Odartey Lamptey, and Gloria among others.



But reacting to the issue which according to him is fast becoming a trend, Adjetey Anang who have been married for the past 12 years stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz that;



“It’s sad, disheartening, and unfortunate. For me, it is nothing that you want to gloat over and say it has happened to somebody but it can’t happen to me. Once it happened to someone, it is a human institution so it can happen to me as well no matter how far you have gone or how many years you have spent together. We’ve heard of people who have been married for over 20 years and they are divorcing so for me it is a learning experience for me to keep on investing, cut off all the things that will bring competition into the marriage or bring pain and hurt and keep doing what you are doing right."



Touching on why he has not been indicted in any public scandals so far, the ‘Things we do for love’ superstar said he is more poised towards leaving a clean legacy.



“Beyond the focus, I want to leave a mark; there is an aspect of the industry that many people may not be talking about because there are so many scandals, so many controversies so being able to make sure that there is a contrast for people to talk about our industry, not only about the ills is a kind of legacy that I hope to leave for people to talk about many years to come. Just focusing on what I think my purposes are with respect to what I want to do, what I want to achieve in my career and my profession.”



