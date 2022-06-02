‘It's okay for men to cheat not women’ - Papi of 5Five claims

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Papi cites King Solomon as example of why it’s okay for men to cheat



Papi shares his opinion on cheating



Stay home so your husband can play around, Papi tells married women



Frederick Danquah, popularly known as Papi of defunct music group 5Five, has said it's okay for men to cheat in marriages but the same cannot be said for women.



Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Papi cited King Solomon as an example of a man who had several wives and concubines yet, was blessed by God.



This, according to him, indicates that God doesn’t frown on married men keeping concubines.



“Eating one thing can kill you, if we have married you, stay home so that your husband can play around. In the bible, women did not cheat so it’s not right for women to cheat.



“But Solomon who was hearing the voice of God married several women and kept several concubines so how much more of us who are not even closer to God? We will have to beat him to his game,” he said.



He, however, affirmed that women are supposed to remain loyal to their partners because there is nowhere in the bible that states that a married woman had several concubines.