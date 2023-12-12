It’s not true! Not every politician is evil - Kumchacha clashes with a pastor on radio

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, clashed with his colleague pastor on the radio over the assertion that politicians are evil.



During the programme, Pastor Love indicated that politics in recent times is evil and makes it unworthy of Christians to be indulged in such practice.



He referred to the fact that there are instances where some politicians kill their relatives or other people for sacrifice to get the desired position they want.



In response to his assertion, Kumchacha rebuffed his claims and stated that not everyone who is into politics is evil; hence, his claims are unfounded and labelled as blatant lies.



During an interview on Kingdom FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Kumchacha said that not all politicians are evil as Pastor Love claimed in his submission.



This is how the conversation panned out between Kumchacha and Pastor Love during the conversation on radio.



Pastor Love: Politics is a very deep evil thing; if you are not evil you cannot stand it or be involved.



Kumchacha: That is not true.



Pastor Love: Allow me to make my point, when you were talking I was quiet.



Kumchacha: No, how can you say everyone who is into politics is evil? That is a lie.



Pastor Love: I am saying this because in this country when someone is contesting for a position, the person can kill his relative or any other person because of the power they want. So if you are not wicked you can't stand the game of politics.







SB/OGB



Watch the video below



