It’s not only black women who bleach their skin, Asian women do same -Adu-Amankwah

LifeStyle of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Panelists on GTV’s Breakfast Show in the Headlines Segment have been speaking to some statistics on Bleaching among African women, revealed by the Cable News Network, CNN in the United States.



According to Executive Director of the National Interest Movement, Susan Adu Amankwa, it is not only coloured women who bleach their skin,” Asian women also bleach their skin to look fairer and it’s not peculiar to black women, but society has made us think that the fairer you are the desirable you are, this is because the white people are supposed to be superior over the black and this is what cause the blacks to change their skin to white or fair”, she posited



Contributing to the discussion, Mercy Agyabeng, a Communication Specialist also stated that most of the ladies have been brainwashed to believe that ”if you are fair you are closer to civilization and if you are dark you are a ……..all these terms are forms of discrimination”.



She said ”it is a mindset of knowing, accepting and believing in who you are”.



”There is nothing wrong with being dark, God decided to do it that way”.



Both Panelists agreed that bleaching exposes one to diseases, such as cancer.