It’s not good for a celebrity to die in your hospital – Beverly Afaglo to hospital owners

Entertainment of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo Baah has called out African hospitals, particularly the private ones, for negligence which often leads to the death of patrons, especially celebrities.



According to Beverly, it is a dent on a hospital’s image to record the death of a celebrity adding that it goes to prove their incompetence.



She made this statement in reaction to the recent death of some of her colleagues including Ghanaian actors Ekow Blankson, Prince Yawson popularly known as ‘Waakye’, nd more recently death of former Big Brother Naija star, Rico among others.



In a long post to highlight her sentiments, Beverly attributed the ‘worrying’ situation to what she described as cruelty by health workers who are not passionate about their jobs.



“The rate at which our celebrities are dying in hospitals is alarming. All these negligence and cruelty by our nurses must be discussed. All these can only happen in Africa where most of our health workers do not care about saving lives but just earning a living. Dear Hospital owner, when a celebrity dies in your hospital it’s not good for your brand, it makes your hospital inadequate and incompetent,” parts of her social media post read.



Beverly also described as inhumane, the trend where nurses record celebrities for clout instead of keeping their phones away and doing their jobs.



“These nurses are busy recording the celebrities for content and gossip and others are busy on their phones on social media, following trending news or talking and chatting with their boyfriends instead of saving lives. We have lost too many celebrities this year too sudden. How do u feel when that celebrity dies and u know u could hv saved him/her? U live and die with that guilt.”



She however made some suggestions to these concerns.



“I suggest our nurses drop their phones in lockers and on silent when they get to work and can only have them when they get a 30mins break during their shift.



"When videos of celebrities on hospital beds surfaces on the internet, every nurse in that ward must be arrested, investigated and the culprit dismissed and his/her license revoked. It is sad and humiliating to see our celebrities in such state so stop it,” she added.



Read the full post below:









