It’s never too late to start where you left off – Samini advises youth on education

Award-winning dancehall artiste Samini has said it is never too late to pursue one’s educational goals despite a person’s age.



The dancehall artiste has therefore urged the youth to pursue their dreams despite the odds.



The artiste, who shared a video on Instagram, Wednesday, 1 June 2022, while getting ready for a presentation at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), where he is currently a student, wrote: “This post is to #inspire whoever wants to go back to #school that it’s #NEVER too late to start from wherever you left off.”.



The ‘Linda’ hit maker disclosed that: “We had a presentation yesterday and I had to flex right. It went well in the end chale… shada no fit limit me but it’s important I keep the dress code lol.



“Went to uni in regular clothes but had to get @dodoo.igp to bring me corporate look from home to take face dem.”



He added: “Thanks to my entire team and congratulations to y’all. We made it as one of the best companies in our Simulation presentation”.



