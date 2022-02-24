It’s my prayer none of my daughters marries a pastor – Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Controversial Marriage Counsellor Dr. Mrs Charlotte Oduro has revealed that her prayer point is for none of her daughters to be married to a pastor.



Mrs. Oduro who is married to the founder of the Royal Victory Family Chapel International revealed that marriage to pastors is a very difficult task and that not everyone could carry such a cross.



“As the wife of a pastor, you cannot argue about anything. Everybody is expecting you to always be quiet no matter the unpleasant situation you find yourself in. Every day I say it that my daughters, I pray but let the will of God be done but if it is my wish, I will let them hold on if it comes to marrying a pastor. I am married to a Pastor but I wish they do not”, she revealed on Accra-based Okay Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



She explained that marriage to pastors is a call and if one is unable to follow it to the latter, the repercussions on judgement day are damning.



“It is a calling and if you are not able to religiously follow it to the end, you may not be able to account for your actions on judgement day and you can disappoint many people and because of you, the church can collapse. It is a big platform not meant for you alone but for God and his disciples”, she explained.



It would be recalled Apostle Sacred Dr Solomon Oduro, the husband of Rev Charlotte Oduro had disclosed that his wife wanted a divorce in the early days of their marriage following challenges they encountered in the marriage.