It's laughable to think Castro has gone into hiding -Tic

Saturday, 10 July 2021

Ghanaian musician, Tic, has said that it will be wrong for anyone to think Castro has gone into hiding to avoid interrogations on the whereabouts of his girlfriend.



According to Tic, the Castro he knows will never sacrifice musical career for just one person.



He told Doctar Cann on the Showbiz Xtra show: “It’s a fairytale to say Castro is in hiding because of questionings on the whereabouts of his girlfriend. When I look at the way Castro loves his fans and his music, and the entertainment he will provide, I don’t think he will sacrifice all that for one person because I know that there are investigations and in this world if you get into trouble, the motive is what is really considered before a judgement is passed.



"The Castro I know is not a killer so there will never be a day that I will think for once that he killed someone.”



Speaking on the legal declaration of Castro’s death, he urged everyone to accept the law even though they may have their perceptions and assumption on the death of Castro.



July, 6, 2021 marked exactly seven (7) years Ghanaian hiplife musician, Theophilus Tagoe otherwise known as Castro in Showbiz and girlfriend Janet Bandu mysteriously disappeared while on holiday at Ada.



There have been conflicting reports as to whether the musician is still alive or died alongside the girlfriend who was riding on the Jet Ski at Ada towards the estuary on the said date.