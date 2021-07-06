It’s improper to have a tribute concert for my son without my permission – Castro’s father

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Father of musician Castro has said that the tribute performance done on behalf of his son has angered him and his family.



According to him, he was not informed about any such arrangements and therefore the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards should have avoided it.



“They did not consult me before they went ahead with a tribute performance for my son. What I expected was that they come to see me and let me know that this is what they want to do but that didn’t happen. I take it that these persons were not brought up well,” he said.



To him, his son has not been declared dead and until he is declared no one has the right to organize a tribute show in his memory.



“I saw a flyer pointing to the effect that there was a tribute event in memory of my son but I moved in to prevent that. I’ve seen that they have changed the flyer to Obofour Show. I won’t allow such things,” he said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.