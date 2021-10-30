You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 30Article 1391659

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 October 2021

It's eviction week of The Next Gospel Star competition

The eviction is live at 4pm on Sunday, October 31, 2021 play videoThe eviction is live at 4pm on Sunday, October 31, 2021

It's another eviction week of the Season 2 of The Next Gospel Star competition organized by Ceejay TV.

Vote for your favourite contestants to keep them in the competition.

They stand a chance of winning the ultimate prize of GHc10,000 cash and an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.

Vote for your favourite contestant by dialling *365*300# and entering his/her name.

Catch us live on TV3, Zylofon TV, and Ceejay TV every Sunday at 4:00 pm.

You can also watch the livestream on Facebook and YouTube @Ceejay TV.

Companies and individuals interested in partnering with us on this programme by sponsorship should please call 0540664776 or visit www.CeejayTV.com.gh.

