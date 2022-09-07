It’s easier to make it as a content creator than in the corporate world - YouTuber reveals

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Content creator Emmanuel Obuobi has stated that it is much easier to succeed as a content creator than in the corporate industry.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, the YouTuber mentioned that despite his educational background, he does not need a job in the corporate world because it is easy to make it as a creative now.



Reacting to DJ Nyaami’s question, Emmanuel stated that “I don’t need it now. It’s easier to make it with content creation than in the corporate world. I’m not boasting about anything.



I know people who made a lot more doing content creation than what they make in the corporate world. It’s rewarding, but it needs time. The amount you make from one video is bigger than what you get at the end of the month.”



Emmanuel Obuobi is a vlogger. He makes videos about tech news, reviews, and tutorials on social media. According to Emmanuel, many of his friends often came to him for tech solutions. As a result, he decided to make a channel and create videos on tech solutions for such people.



Known on social media as Delpy1_, Emmanuel studied Laboratory Science at the Accra Technical University and later worked as a Quality Control Officer for a while.



Check out Emmanuel’s YouTube Channel ‘Bytes Unlocked’ for all Tech related videos.