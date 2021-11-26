It’s dangerous to completely ignore prophecies - Apostle Oduro to celebrities

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Celebrities urged to heed to God’s messages



Not all prophecies are fake, says Apostle Oduro



Ghanaian celebrities wage war against fake prophecies



Apostle Solomon Oduro, husband of popular marriage counsellor, Charlotte Oduro has advised Ghanaian celebrities not to totally ignore prophecies from God.



He has expressed worry over the mistrust generated for prophets in the country adding that not all prophecies are fake.



The Royal Victory Family Church General Overseer said condemning God’s prophecies could be detrimental to a person’s life.



Mr. Oduro’s comments are in the wake of celebrities waging war against Ghanaian pastors who are fond of giving out fake prophecies.



It can be recalled that in recent times some prophets have publicly predicted some misfortunes in relation to some celebrities.



Death prophecies particularly have been prevalent with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, being the recent victim.



Following such development, most Ghanaian celebrities have ruled out the word ‘prophecy’ from their dictionary.



It is in this light that prophet Oduro believes that Ghanaian celebrities should be wary with such actions;



“I have had a lot of prophecies about people and I either call them to my office to pray with me or I pray for them. In that way, I cancel any calamity that is about to happen to the person because God reveals to redeem. I prefer to lay low but I guess all men of God are not the same. I choose to stay in my little corner and do the work of God,” he stated.



“Just listen to the message first and if you feel you need to talk about it with the man of God you believe, fair enough, but totally ignoring it can be dangerous. Most of the musicians are my friends and I always advise them to engage in other ventures in addition to music. In this way, they will not be found wanting when the music is no longer working for them. As a man of God, I do other businesses such as farming and real estate just to keep me going,” he added.