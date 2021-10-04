It’s better to hire comedian MCs than professional MCs – Lekzy DeComic

Entertainment of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

In recent times, comedians have taken the Master of Ceremony (MC) duties at various events to light up and bring life to shows they host.



One of Ghana’s hilarious comedians, Lekzy Decomic, has shared his view on the recent phenomenon and why he thinks event organisers should employ the services of comedians as MCs for their events.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go Online Show, Lekzy explained that ideally, comedians are the right personnel to MC shows because in situations where there are technical hitches during the event or program comedians are able to hold the fort and engage audiences with their craft for a while for things to be sorted out or rectified.



According to him, Professional MCs are sometimes not flexible and do not have any sense of humour to crack audiences up in situations where there are hitches during the events which make the show boring.



Watch video below:



video=131824>