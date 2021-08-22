You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 08 22Article 1338553

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 August 2021

It’s been 26 years since I last washed clothes - Okyeame Kwame confesses

Okyeame Kwame doing some washing play videoOkyeame Kwame doing some washing

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame a.k.a “the rap doctor” has advised his fellow married men to learn how to support their wives.

According to Okyeame Kwame who posted a video on social media of himself doing some laundry, it’s been 26 years since he washed clothes.

He explained that he now understands the stress his wife goes through to keep their clothes clean and fresh.

While washing the clothes with his bare hands, Okyeame Kwame complained about having blisters on his fingers and this made us wonder why he didn’t use a washing machine.

After all, he can afford more than five if he wants. Maybe he just prefers his clothes to be hand washed.

Watch the video of him washing below;