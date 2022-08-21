It’s a shame for Mr. Eazi to sponsor the GPL with betting cash – Ras Kuuku

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician, Kojo Kurankye popularly known in showbiz as Ras Kuuku has complained bitterly about the ban on celebrities from endorsing betting companies.



He remarked, “It’s very painful that we’re in Ghana and we’ve banned celebrities from doing an advert for a betting company but when we watch football on TV, we see the likes of Okocha and other Nigerians doing an advert for betting companies”.



This follows the agreement between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Nigerian artiste known as Mr. Eazi to sponsor the Ghana Premier League (GPL) with his betting company called betPaWa.



“And we watch these advert with our kids when people endorse betting but when a Ghanaian celebrity does it, we would be told that we are spoiling the kids and we’re here for a Nigerian like Mr. Eazi to use money from betting to sponsor our football,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



Speaking in an interview with Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Drive Show, Ras Kuuku said it is a shame for a Nigerian celebrity to use proceeds from a betting company to sponsor our league.



“It’s a big-time shame to us for Mr. Eazi to sponsor the Ghana Premier League with his betting company and using money that he has made from betting but musicians in Ghana are banned from doing an advert for a betting company,” Ras Kuuku fumed.