‘It’s a problem for Fameye to say thank you after praying for him to be big’ – Nigel Gaisie

Entertainment of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has called out musician Fameye, for being ungrateful after praying for him to become a ‘star’.



According to him, it has become a problem for the musician to come and say “thank you, Jesus, bless you prophet of God”.



In a post on his verified Facebook timeline to wish Fameye a happy birthday, Nigel Gaisie prayed that the ‘nothing I get’ hitmaker will give God and those who had helped him his due.



“I prayed for him to be big by the mercies of God, coming back to say thank you, Jesus, bless you prophet of God is even a problem.



“It’s your birthday, I pray for you in that you will give God his due and appropriate people who as it were, helped you on your way of becoming who you are now; Fameye…PNG,” Nigel Gaisie wrote on Sunday, September 11, 2022.



The post has since been deleted by the prophet of God following a backlash from people who commented on it.



Find below a screenshot of Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s post.



