It’s a forever thing; I assure you - Davido celebrates Chioma

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Chioma on her birthday.



On his Instagram page, Davido shared a photo of them wearing beautiful smiles on their faces as Chioma turns 28 years old.



The caption of the photo read: “Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go to! Happy birthday baby @thechefchi! God bless you.



“Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!"



Friends and fans also took to his comment section to send their good wishes to Chioma as she turns a year older.



officialosas: Happy birthday @thechefchi



pauloo2104: Happiest birthday AdaIGBO!!!! @thechefchi thank You my in-law @davido Daalu



mariachikebenjamin: Happy birthday @thechefchi ! Ofc you’re a Taurus ! Such a beautiful soul



asiwajucouture: Happy Birthday Chichi



queenmercyatang: No competition. Zero competition. I love you both crazy.



