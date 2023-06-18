'It’s a difficult Father’s Day for me but I thank God' - Davido

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to social media to express his sadness as he celebrates Fathers Day.



In his post, he noted that it is a difficult Father's Day for him but he thank God for the strength.



Recall that in October 2022, the singer lost his son, Ifeanyi. This caused him to stay away from music and social media for a period of time.



As the world celebrates Father's Day, today, June 18, Davido pray for strength, adding that some days will be difficult.



"Difficult Father's Day for me... But I thank God for strength. Some days will be like this."



