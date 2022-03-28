It rains dollar bills at Kojo Jones’s wedding reception

Entertainment of Monday, 28 March 2022

Friends and family of Kojo Jones shower him with love



Kojo Jones ties knot with wife in white wedding



Kojo Jones parades luxurious cars to wedding



From two hundred cedis notes raining at the engagement ceremony of business mogul, Kojo Jones, on March 23, his friends and family changed the game at his wedding reception.



Like never seen before this year, it rained hundred-dollar bills on the newly wedded couple, Kojo Jones and Rachel, at their wedding ceremony held at the Labadi Beach Hotel.



Money flew in from different directions while the self-acclaimed ‘Future Ghana President’ and his wife were serenaded with Kelvyn Boy’s music.



Dancing to the ‘Down Flat’ single, Rachel appeared in a beautiful glittering red dress while Kojo fitted in a black shimmering tuxedo, displaying his dance moves.



The couple were hailed for their dance prowess even though Rachel acted a little shy on her big day mostly engaging her husband in chit chats to pass time.



On the morning of their wedding on March 27, 2022, Kojo Jones apart from parading 17 cars from Accra to Kumasi shook social media with his incredible display of wealth at his beach wedding.



The groom showed class when he drove himself in a classy black open-top car similar to a 1950 Cadillac series with one of his best men seated beside him.



The groom dressed in a white tuxedo suit smiled at the cameras before driving off with his groomsmen occupying other expensive cars, they paraded to his beach wedding.



